WWE Backlash: 5 Finishes for Edge vs. Randy Orton - Banned Move returns, WWE legend interferes

Will the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" at WWE Backlash live up to its hype? Moreover, who will prevail?

Randy Orton vs Edge takes place this Sunday at WWE Backlash!

Will this be the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever?

The entire pro wrestling world has been talking about the clash between two of the greatest WWE Superstars in history as Randy Orton will take on Edge this Sunday at WWE Backlash. Promoted as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever", there's no denying the fact that the company has managed to get fans interested in the feud even with such an over-the-top tagline.

Edge made his miraculous in-ring return earlier this year at Royal Rumble after retiring nine years ago. On the Road to WrestleMania, he got into a rivalry with former tag-team partner Randy Orton who went full heel on the Rated-R Superstar. The two took on each other at WrestleMania 36 in a Last Man Standing match with Edge coming out victorious.

While everyone thought the feud would conclude after that, the two reignited their rivalry last month with Randy Orton claiming that the better man won at WrestleMania, but the better wrestler did not. With that, we have the second big match of this saga between Randy Orton and Edge at WWE Backlash this Sunday.

Without taking any more of your time, let me present to you five possible finishes for the Greatest Wrestling Match Ever at WWE Backlash. Can this match live up to its hype? Let me know your thoughts in the comments section below.

#5 Edge continues his dominance over Randy Orton with another victory at WWE Backlash

Edge made his dream return earlier this year at Royal Rumble when he came out as a surprise entrant and had a great performance in the match. The kind of response that he got from the WWE Universe was exceptional and it won't be wrong to call him one of the biggest babyfaces on the WWE roster currently.

With this just being his third match since his WWE return, the company might want to keep him undefeated for some time and hence, there are huge chances of Edge picking up yet another clean victory over Randy Orton at WWE Backlash. We all know how devastating Edge's spear is!

