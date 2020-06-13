5 Bold Predictions for WWE Backlash - New Paul Heyman Guy, Hacker makes another huge revelation?

Could WWE plant the seeds for a massive SummerSlam match at WWE Backlash?

WWE Backlash will feature the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" between Edge and Randy Orton!

WWE Backlash takes place this Sunday!

We are just a couple of days away from this year's WWE Backlash, which will take place on June 14, 2020, at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. While Backlash has mostly been considered to be a B-level pay-per-view in the WWE calendar, this year's match card looks promising and worth attracting the fans.

The biggest match, which will probably be the main event, will be the "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" between Randy Orton and Edge. Other than that, both the World titles are set to be defended at WWE Backlash this Sunday as well. Bobby Lashley will challenge the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, while the Universal Champion Braun Strowman will defend his title in a handicap match against the team of The Miz and John Morrison.

Still proud of this match and honored by the @WWE Universe’s response to its legacy. #HBK vs @undertaker at WrestleMania 25. Will we see the #GreatestWrestlingMatchEver at #WWEBacklash? pic.twitter.com/LxORYkisOA — Shawn Michaels (@ShawnMichaels) June 5, 2020

As has been the case with WWE programming during this global pandemic period, the company will surely have some interesting tricks up their sleeves. And I for one am surely looking forward to the show this Sunday.

So without further ado, let me present my five bold predictions for WWE Backlash. Be sure to let me know in the comments section below which one of these do you see happening or would love to see happen!

#5 The Fiend makes his presence felt at WWE Backlash

I like the idea Bray Wyatt was the one that wrestled Braun Strowman. Leaves the door open for a bigger showdown with The Fiend vs. Braun. #MITB pic.twitter.com/Obax6AGAHG — Scott Fishman (@smFISHMAN) May 11, 2020

The Universal Champion Braun Strowman will be defending his title against the mischievous team of Miz and Morrison (Hey Hey Ho Ho) in a handicap match at WWE Backlash. The last time the Monster Among Men was in such a situation at Elimination Chamber earlier this year, he fell prey to the numerical disadvantage. But the chances of him losing the Universal title at Backlash are very low. This feud is pretty much a filler for his next big feud.

Braun Strowman defeated his former master Bray Wyatt at Money in the Bank last month but the closing visuals of the match were a clear indicator of the fact that Wyatt is not done with Strowman. The Fiend is still lurking around somewhere waiting to get his revenge on the Universal Champion and we may see this rivalry reignite once again at WWE Backlash.

So, my first bold prediction for the show this Sunday is that The Fiend will make his presence felt in some way at WWE Backlash. Be it an after-match light-out and an attack, or just a staredown from the ramp, I believe we'll see The Fiend remind Braun Strowman that he's not done with him yet.

