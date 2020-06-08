WWE Backlash: 5 Surprises that could happen - Major return after months, Ultimate heel turn

Not one, but two former Champions could make big returns at WWE Backlash.

Also, could we see the SmackDown hacker show up at Backlash with some interesting footage?

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW OFFICIAL Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Could Bobby Lashley emerge as the brand new WWE Champion?

Backlash is not one of those pay-per-views that the traditional WWE fan dreams about watching at the start of each calendar year. But this time around, WWE has the chance to make Backlash one of the best pay-per-views of the year because the lineup (thus far) looks pretty sensational indeed to me.

So, your question to me is what are 5 surprises that we could technically see at Backlash, right? Well, take a few minutes and run through this article and tell me in the comments section below if these surprises at Backlash would make the show better or not.

Without wasting any more of your precious time, let's dive straight into the action once more.

#5 Brock Lesnar returns at Backlash to confront Bobby Lashley

"Let's not get it twisted. Drew McIntyre had to work very hard to get back to WWE and become WWE Champion."



EXCLUSIVE: @DMcIntyreWWE hitting back at Lashley's claims that the "Chosen One" was handed everything. @espn1530 @SKProWrestling https://t.co/I765tfl9x2 — Rick Ucchino (@RickUcchino) June 7, 2020

Bobby Lashley has all the momentum in the world right now and I wouldn't be surprised if he becomes the new WWE Champion at Backlash. Not only does he have MVP backing him up, but he also has Lana sitting on the sidelines with a vested interest in the whole matter as well and we know that she is going to be involved in the match in some way for certain. And if he does become the brand new WWE Champion at Backlash, could we finally see a match that fans have dreamed about for years get teased at WWE Backlash?

Earlier today, I asked @fightbobby about the support he’s received from WWE and his fellow Superstars regarding the #BlackLivesMatter movement.



Thanks to @WWEUK for setting the chat up!



📝: @SKProWrestling https://t.co/Iexku0A4z2 — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 4, 2020

There have been rumors of a return from Brock Lesnar doing the rounds and yes, there's a big chance that he could return at Backlash to take on Bobby Lashley. And the three men could tussle at Extreme Rules or SummerSlam, depending on what the plans are.

This has been what Bobby Lashley has wanted forever and yes, he has also been very vocal about it.

1 / 5 NEXT