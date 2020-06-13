WWE Backlash 2020: 5 Things that could happen at the PPV

A few surprises could be in store for fans at WWE Backlash

WWE Backlash 2020 could turn out to be a very thrilling affair!

Israel Lutete

Here's what could go down at WWE Backlash this Sunday

WWE Backlash is set to commence this Sunday at the Performance Center and at the event, we could witness the greatest wrestling match ever as well as a new champion or two being crowned.

The build-up to this year's PPV has been pretty average, however, it could turn out to be a decent show if the company takes the right steps and makes proper booking choices. The WWE, Universal, and United States Championships will be defended along with the RAW Women's Championship and the Women's Tag Team Titles.

At WWE Backlash, new champions could be crowned, feuds will be settled and new ones could be set up. Before we get to witness the greatest wrestling match ever, let's first take a look at the five things that could take place at WWE Backlash 2020.

#5. Shocking betrayals

Could we see a few betrayals occur?

Betrayals. It's something we have seen happen a lot of times in WWE and plenty of times, we never saw it coming. When Superstars stab each other in the back, it often leads to an interesting feud that pays off with a good match.

Betrayals are necessary so that the Superstars can switch faces or begin a new rivalry. At WWE Backlash, we could be surprised with a shocking double-cross. Perhaps Christian could interfere in the greatest wrestling match ever by costing his best friend Edge the match.

This will allow Randy Orton to get the win, resulting in a phenomenal wrestling match. WWE could come up with a story to explain Christians' betrayal by revealing that he did it to save his long-time friend from The Viper and to also give the Rated-R Superstar a reason for losing.

Who knows? Now that Edge is back, maybe Captain Charisma will change his mind and finally decide to get back in the ring and have 'one more match' with Edge.

Another betrayal we could see at WWE Backlash is Sasha Banks finally turning on her best friend and the current SmackDown Women's Champion, Bayley. This is something that WWE has been teasing for a while. After being demoted to Bayley's lackey, The Boss could attack Bayley, setting up a feud between the two stars.

Banks could blame Bayley if they lose or the latter could put the blame on the former and The Boss could snap and attack her friend. This will lead to a very interesting feud with the SmackDown Women's Championship on the line as well. Sasha could win the match and become a Grand Slam Champion.

