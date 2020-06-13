WWE Backlash: 6 Superstars who cannot afford to lose at the PPV

Several WWE Superstars have a lot at stake going into Backlash.

Despite not being one of WWE's biggest PPVs of the year, Backlash has a considerably good match card.

Raunak Jaiswal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Will the match live up to the billing?

Traditionally, Backlash is not one of the most hyped WWE PPVs of the year. Interestingly, that's not the case this time around. The build towards Backlash has been rather interesting and we'll be seeing some really important matches take place this Sunday.

Now, WWE is prone to using the time in between WrestleMania and SummerSlam for filler feuds but we've got quite a few heated rivalries that will reach a tipping point at Backlash.

Strong match card for WWE Backlash

Five championships are scheduled to be defended as of this writing with the headliner being the second installment of Edge vs Randy Orton. I'm still unsold on the 'greatest wrestling match ever' tag – no barbs intended at the individual quality of both these Superstars – but it's a match that's been built well and fans are quite invested in the same.

Understandably then, a lot is at stake for some WWE Superstars, some of whom can't afford to lose at Backlash. Without further ado then, let us have a look at six of them.

#6 Asuka

Asuka is all set for her first RAW Women's Championship defense at Backlash against Nia Jax and if history is anything to go by, then the Empress of Tomorrow should come out on top. She has never lost to The Irresistible Force and I for one will be hoping that this record stays alive this Sunday.

Advertisement

Asuka has had a good run in WWE but after her streak came to an end at the hands of Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 34, she's received a start-stop push. She's finally a women's champion again and that reign needs to continue. A loss in her first title defense will simply kill her momentum.

Greatest Wrestling Match Ever? Very excited for Randy vs Edge but Nia Jax is not ready for Asuka! I will remain champion!!#GreatestWrestlingMatchEver #WomensTitle #WWEBacklash — ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) June 9, 2020

Asuka deserves a lengthy run as the RAW Women's Champion because she is simply that good. And, there's obviously the umpteen feuds she could have in the coming months.

1 / 5 NEXT