WWE Backstage: 5 Takeaways from this week's episode (March 3rd, 2020)

The Charismatic Enigma is ready for action!

The first March edition of WWE Backstage addressed a variety of topics. One included the controversial Universal Championship change at Super Showdown while another piece involved the panelists' thoughts on the Elimination Chamber structure itself.

Mark Henry rejoined the panel again this week while the Charismatic Enigma, Jeff Hardy, was the show's special guest of the week. The newest WWE Hall of Fame inductee was also named as JBL will join the nWo, Batista and the Bella Twins in the 2020 class.

Hardy gave some updates regarding both his health and his future plans as well as what he was doing in the near year off from the WWE. Also discussed were the situations like the confrontation between AJ Styles and The Undertaker and also the segment between Beth Phoenix and Randy Orton. Here are five takeaways from WWE Backstage (March 3rd, 2020).

#5 Take your pick

Phoenix was a prime target for an RKO.

One of the biggest things to happen in the WWE over the last week had to be Goldberg taking the Universal Championship from The Fiend at Super Showdown. Booker T claimed that "the internet was abuzz" and that "he (Goldberg) was the perfect person to take the belt off Bray Wyatt." Looking back to how the new Champ was booed on SmackDown in Boston, perhaps it was indeed the right decision. They didn't want that for Reigns.

The Undertaker and AJ Styles crossed paths for the first time in the WWE at Super Shodown. Paige claimed that "it was a rookie mistake to turn his back on the Undertaker." Booker added that when you're in there with the Phenom "you almost become a fan." He does think that AJ "gets a chance to regroup and this is going to be the biggest moment of AJ Styles' career."

RAW's biggest takeaway involved the ongoing saga between Edge and Randy Orton. Edge's wife, Beth Phoenix, confronted The Viper and received an RKO for her efforts. Paige claimed that she hasn't been "that emotionally invested in someone's promo in such a long time" because "the wonderful thing about it is that I relate to both stories." She added that the "the storytelling was great, the whole thing was just beautifully done." Renee Young felt that "you don't get to see this side of Orton very much and it just adds layers." Mark Henry felt that "this (Edge vs. Randy Orton) should be the main event" of WrestleMania 36.

