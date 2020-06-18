WWE Backstage (June 16th, 2020) - 5 Takeaways from this week's episode

History would have been much different had Bret Hart stayed in WWE.

What did the WWE Backstage panel have to say about Edge and Randy Orton's match?

Matthew Serocki FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Backstage was the best there is this week.

CM Punk joined the show in the wake of Christian suffering a boot to the head the preceding night on RAW. Before WWE Backstage airing, Survivor Series 1996 was shown on FS1. Huge WWE Legends like the Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, and Bret Hart had featured matches at the event.

Hart joined the panel this week to discuss many things including working with Austin, his move from WWE to WCW, and some advice he gave to Edge before "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever". Dominick Mysterio's appearance on RAW was also briefly addressed as was the new Intercontinental Champion, AJ Styles.

The big match between Edge and Randy Orton was also analyzed with a mostly positive response from the panel. Hart had a lot to say, especially about his unhappiness with his move to WCW. He even mentioned that he wished that he never left the WWE. Here are five takeaways from WWE Backstage for June 16th, 2020.

#5 The New Intercontinental Champion

The Phenomenal Intercontinental Champ

Before the heavily-promoted bout between Edge and Orton, Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles set a high bar on SmackDown while battling for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Of the match, Punk claimed that he's "watched them have great matches in VFW halls in the indies but I think what was missing was the people."

He added that "it was a good match and I wanted it to be great. It was missing that something and I think that something was the fans and the electricity and feeding off of that electricity. Structurally and fundamentally, I can't say anything bad about it."

Booker said that he "totally understands what Punk is saying" and that Bryan and Styles "right now are in the prime of their careers." He believes that because "AJ Styles has been all over the world and been the best wherever he's been" and "that match to me was everything that the Greatest Match Ever didn't have."

Mark Henry added that he "loved the physicality. I loved the toughness." Henry added that "they whooped each other and I guarantee you they felt it the next day. They both took serious, dangerous moves and reversed out of them and kept going."

1 / 5 NEXT