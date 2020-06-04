WWE Backstage (June 2nd, 2020) - 6 Takeaways from this week's episode

A lot of sensitive subjects took center stage.

Amid the tumultuous past week in America, both CM Punk and Daniel Bryan joined the show as special guests. Bryan discussed his past before WWE and his run so far as well as his Intercontinental Championship Finals match with AJ Styles. CM Punk discussed a variety of goings-on from WWE and also had some poignant comments regarding the social strife in the US. Mark Henry and Booker T also joined the show with Henry revealing that he took part in the peaceful protest in Austin, Texas over the weekend.

Seth Rollins relived his infamous cash-in from WWE WrestleMania 31 where he made history. Another storyline, the recent Jeff Hardy/Sheamus incident, was also analyzed due to Hardy's past struggles with substance abuse. Christian also revealed that he would be at WWE RAW this upcoming Monday for a special edition of the Peep Show with Edge as a special guest.

Matt Riddle's ascension to WWE SmackDown was briefly addressed as was the ongoing struggle between Rollins and Rey Mysterio. This week, we saw Dominick once more, which fueled the speculation of his future. Here are six takeaways from this week's episode of WWE Backstage (June 2nd, 2020).

#5 Riddle's Cage Fight/SmackDown arrival

Thatcher picked up a big win over Riddle.

A brief vignette aired during WWE SmackDown to hype the arrival of the Original Bro, Matt Riddle, to the Blue brand. It came on the heels of his Cage Fight with Timothy Thatcher on NXT. Punk claimed "I liked it and I hated it. When I hear fight pit, I'm not thinking pro wrestling cage match, but in MMA you fight in a cage." He also added that he "didn't need the platform on the top and sometimes they do things to be different." Instead, the Voice of the Voiceless suggested that "they could have taken the ropes off of the ring" and that "it's a very hard style to work." He ended by praising both men, saying that "they both did really really well. It's a difficult thing to do in the sports entertainment arena but I do appreciate Riddle giving the rub to Thatcher."

Christian said "I like the concept of something new and something fresh and this was that. It's just something that needs the two right competitors." Booker T wants Riddle to wear boots and said that he's "not a huge fan of the MMA ring coming into the pro wrestling world unless it's done right."

Booker T also said that "to change the whole name of the game, we aren't there yet. Matt Riddle has a lot more to prove to me. I want to see Matt Riddle go out there and perform at that level and have some psychology and a blueprint and a science" to his matches.