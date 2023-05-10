WWE should book multi-time champion as heel: Cruciality for gimmick transformation and more explored

Triple H split the WWE roster with the Draft on the April 28, 2023, episode of SmackDown. The Game finalized the roster the following week on WWE RAW. The brand split has undoubtedly given superstars multiple opportunities to succeed. It has also afforded a certain top star the rare opportunity to revitalize their career by undergoing a gimmick change.

The WWE Superstar in question is Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior was drafted to RAW in the 2023 Draft. McIntyre’s transfer squashed the rumors that he was on his way out of the company. The former multi-time champion needs to turn heel to have a fresh start on the red brand after his recent stint on SmackDown.

Fans might be able to recall that McIntyre reappeared on the main roster as a heel nearly five years ago. The Scottish Warrior attacked Titus Worldwide on the April 16, 2018, episode of RAW, aligning with Dolph Ziggler in the process. He continued to play the heel character till late 2019.

McIntyre was surprisingly omitted from the list of 12 participants in the ongoing World Heavyweight Championship tournament. He was one of the top picks to replace Cody Rhodes in the tournament, but that didn’t happen.

Possible directions for Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

The Scottish Warrior didn’t appear on the red brand last night. Having said that, McIntyre is bound to show up soon. He has already done tremendous work as a babyface on SmackDown.

On RAW, McIntyre needs to go back to his heel roots. He could even feud with Cody Rhodes in the near future.

For those unaware, Brock Lesnar challenged The American Nightmare to a match at Night of Champions during their showdown last night on RAW, which the latter has accepted as well.

It remains to be seen how Triple H will book Drew McIntyre on RAW.

