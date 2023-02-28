WWE to break down the Forbidden Door at Hall of Fame 2023? Early details hint at it

Before the highly-anticipated WrestleMania 39 event, fans will first get to watch the WWE Hall of Fame 2023. As of this writing, there is still no confirmation as to who might be inducted. However, one of the names rumored will definitely get wrestling fans buzzing.

In an exclusive interview with GiveMeSport, WrestleVotes reported that Japanese wrestling legend The Great Muta is a name the company is interested in adding to the WWE Hall of Fame 2023.

Back in January this year for NOAH's The New Year 2023 wrestling event, WWE star Shinsuke Nakamura was Muta's opponent. As it turns out, the site reported that the former's appearance at the event was a trade-off to induct the 60-year-old wrestler to the WWE Hall of Fame 2023 ceremony.

"The Great Muta. I heard that was the trade off. I heard he's going in as a trade off for the Shinsuke Nakamura match."

During the January wrestling event, Shinsuke defeated the Japanese legend. The latter embarked on a retirement tour later on. He wrestled his last match on February 21, 2023, at the Keiji Muto Grand Final Pro-Wrestling "Last-Love" event held at the Tokyo Dome. Despite never being signed to WWE, only at WCW, The Great Muta's accomplishments are deserving of a place in the Hall of Fame.

Another wrestling legend is highly rumored to be inducted at the WWE Hall of Fame 2023

One of the WWE legends that was supposed to be inducted in previous years was Batista (aka Dave Bautista). However, the COVID-19 pandemic happened and his schedule didn't line up. This year, that might change.

In the same GiveMeSport/WrestleVotes interview, it was mentioned that the Hollywood actor might even headline this year's event. The same was also reported by WrestlingNews.co's Patreon account.

Dave Bautista @DaveBautista 🏼 #DreamChaser To the @WWE Universe Unfortunately due to previous obligations I am unable to be a part of the @WWE #HOF this year. By my request they have agreed to induct me at a future ceremony where I'll be able to properly thank the fans and people who made my career possible

Batista's last match occurred at MetLife Stadium for WrestleMania 35. During the event, he was unable to defeat Triple H. In Hollywood, Batista is best known for his role as Marvel's Drax the Destroyer, mainly appearing in the Guardians of the Galaxy series.

WWE Hall of Fame 2023 surely has a lot of options to include for this year's ceremony. Due to the efforts of The Great Muta and Batista in the wrestling world, it's no wonder why both wrestlers are being reported.

