WWE to bring back controversial star for one night only to face Randy Orton at 'Mania 41? Exploring the possibility

By Ishaan Rathi
Modified Apr 06, 2025 01:03 GMT
Randy Orton has no match confirmed for WrestleMania 41 [Image Credits: WWE.com]
Randy Orton was scheduled to face Kevin Owens in a grudge match at WrestleMania this year. However, The Prizefighter announced his neck injury and took some time off, leaving Orton without a confirmed match just a couple of weeks before 'Mania.

While the former WWE Champion currently has no opponent for The Show of Shows, Triple H might bring back his former tag team partner and controversial star, Matt Riddle, to give the dream match that fans have long awaited. Riddle has not appeared on WWE TV since his release in September 2023, and a surprising return at The Grandest Stage of Them All could take the world by storm.

Randy Orton and Matt Riddle share a lot of history. Both men worked together as a tag team, RK-Bro, and took over the tag team division with their incredible work, which the WWE Universe enjoyed. The duo won the Tag Team Championships and was an integral part of The Bloodline story for some time, as well.

However, their run was cut short by Orton's back injury, which left his career in jeopardy, followed by Matt Riddle's release even before The Viper could make his return. At one point, both men were speculated to face each other, but the story never took that path.

With Kevin Owens out of WrestleMania, Randy Orton needs a new opponent to enter the squared circle at The Show of Shows. Matt Riddle could leave the world shocked with a massive return to face his former mentor and tag team partner, which could announce his comeback to the Stamford-based company.

Randy Orton wanted Matt Riddle fired initially

While Orton and Riddle ended up making a great tag team, The Viper didn't like the former United States Champion initially.

During an appearance on Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw, Matt Riddle discussed their first meeting, revealing that he didn't go over to shake the legend's hand.

While Riddle assumed he was busy, Randy Orton found this disrespectful. This was when the former WWE Champion wanted to get him fired. However, over a brief period, things turned around and ended up culminating in one of the most entertaining tag teams in the company's rich history.

"When Randy first met me, I guess I didn't go over and shake Randy's hand. I must have thought he was busy or something, and he took it as disrespect. He's from a different time, a different era, and the first thing he said to me, he goes, 'The first time I met you, do you know what I thought to myself?' I go, 'What?' He goes, 'How the F can I get this kid fired?' I was like, 'Randy! Come on, dude!'"
While Matt Riddle's return to WWE remains uncertain, it would be surprising if the company is in talks with the star behind the scenes for a possible comeback. Only time will tell if fans will ever get to see Randy Orton vs. Matt Riddle in a WWE ring.

Edited by Neda Ali
