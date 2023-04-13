WWE could be building towards 28-year-old star conquering Roman Reigns streak in a few years time

Roman Reigns has established himself as the most dominant force in all of WWE. The Head of the Table is approaching 1,000 days as champion and there is no end to his historic reign in sight. However, there is one superstar who has been incredibly impressive since he arrived in the company and may be able to dethrone Roman Reigns down the line.

Logan Paul recently announced that he is signing a new contract. The polarizing public figure announced his new contract in a way that only he could, by creating a huge debate on the internet about whether or not he photoshopped the image attached to the post. Despite his clunky announcement, it's good news that the 28-year-old is sticking around because he's proven that he belongs in a WWE ring.

He challenged Roman Reigns last year at Crown Jewel in the main event and gave The Tribal Chief everything he could handle. While he wasn't ready for Reigns in 2022, Logan could be ready for him next year. If he continues to improve, Logan could make sense as the superstar who finally dethrones The Tribal Chief down the line.

Why Logan Paul makes sense as the WWE Superstar to finally defeat Roman Reigns

Logan Paul signed with the company already having a ton of popularity and has only continued to build on it. He has won over wrestling fans who initially doubted him every time he steps inside the ring and has given indications why he could one day be the one to defeat Roman Reigns.

The 28-year-old is currently paying his dues and continues to lose marquee matches but is only gaining popularity in the process. The more he shows that he can hang in the ring with the likes of Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, the more the company is going to believe in him.

Logan is one of the biggest names on the planet, not just in the world of professional wrestling. His social media presence is immense and the company would be crazy not to try and capitalize on that as much as possible. It may sound far-fetched, but Logan Paul as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in the future is what is best for business.

Logan Paul lost to Seth Rollins during Night 1 of WrestleMania. He was in control of the match but the momentum turned after he accidentally hit popular YouTuber KSI with a Frog Splash that was aimed at The Visionary. It will be fascinating to see what the promotion has planned for him for the rest of the year.

Do you think Logan Paul will ever win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes