WWE CCO Triple H to cancel major Saturday Night’s Main Event match at John Cena’s request? Exploring last-minute decision

Triple H & Co are heading towards WWE Saturday Night's Main Event. This NBC special event will air live on May 24, 2025. The Stamford-based promotion has already confirmed four matches for this show, with John Cena vs. R-Truth being one of them.

The Franchise Player put Truth through a table at the Backlash 2025 post-show press conference. As a result of this, Cena's biggest fan will get an opportunity to seek vengeance on the 17x World Champion. However, there is a possibility that Triple H may cancel this non-title match at the last moment at the request of the Undisputed WWE Champion.

Cena's present run is part of his retirement tour, with 2025 being his final year in the sports entertainment juggernaut. Following this, the 48-year-old legend will not compete in the squared circle. Cena has already clarified that he isn't like others who come back even after announcing their retirements, as the champion will never return again.

With this in mind, John Cena might request that The Game cancel his match against Truth, marking it as a waste of time in his final run. The legendary star could declare that he will not face a jobber when he is just a few steps away from retirement. He could even threaten the Chief Content Officer by warning him about canceling his future appearances if Triple H does not cut his match against Truth.

An angle like this could be a great way to bring a new twist to the road to WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 2025. However, it's important to note that this scenario is speculative in nature and not very likely to unfold.

Why John Cena attacked R-Truth following WWE Backlash

During a recent media appearance, John Cena clarified the reason behind attacking R-Truth at the Backlash press conference. The veteran mocked Truth by stating that there is no way in the space-time continuum he could be R-Truth's childhood hero.

Cena pointed out the fact that Truth is older than him by hilariously marking him as 150 years old. This is why, when Truth kept calling the Franchise Player his childhood hero, Cena decided to put him through the table at the press conference.

Overall, John Cena's heel turn has been positively received by many in the WWE Universe, and it remains to be seen what will happen at WWE SNME.

