Former world champion to aid Jey Uso at WWE SNME; Logan Paul to shock the world? 3 Finishes for The YEET Master vs. The Maverick world title match

At WWE Saturday Night's Main Event 39, Jey Uso will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul. The YEET Master secured the title at WrestleMania 41 after defeating Gunther. After The Show of Shows, The Maverick confronted Jey on RAW and declared himself as the 39-year-old's next challenger.

The bout will take place at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida, on May 24, 2025. In this article, we will discuss three potential endings to the World Heavyweight Championship match at SNME XXXIX:

#3. Logan Paul might shock the world

Logan Paul is a former WWE United States Champion. The YouTuber has shocked the world on many occasions with his in-ring skills, and at Saturday Night's Main Event, he may do it again by dethroning Jey Uso. On this week's RAW, Seth Rollins confronted the social media sensation and declared his intention to challenge The Maverick if the latter won the championship this weekend.

So, if WWE intends to surprise fans, Logan Paul may dethrone the Samoan star and emerge as the new World Heavyweight Champion this weekend. Even Seth Rollins' faction might play a key role in this situation.

#2. Jey Uso might retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship

Jey Uso has already proved to everyone that he deserves to be the World Heavyweight Champion, thanks to his brilliant performance in his maiden title defense against Seth Rollins on RAW earlier this month.

So, it won't be a surprise if The YEET Master manages to defeat Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event clean. This booking decision could help the Triple H-led creative team further solidify Jey's position as World Heavyweight Champion.

#1. Gunther might surprisingly help Jey Uso retain the title

Gunther has already announced that he will face the winner of Jey Uso vs. Logan Paul on RAW after Money in the Bank 2025. The Ring General has also expressed his desire to face the Samoan twin in a rematch rather than facing the YouTuber.

So, it's conceivable that the former World Heavyweight Champion may surprisingly make his presence felt at WWE SNME XXXIX and help Jey Uso retain the world championship. The only purpose behind Gunther's move could be to seek revenge on the OG Bloodline member for ending his world title reign at The Show of Shows by dethroning Jey next month on RAW.

