WWE CCO Triple H to cancel Night of Champions match at the last minute to restore order? Exploring the possibility

Under the creative leadership of Triple H, WWE is just a few steps away from Night of Champions 2025. This year, NOC will take place on June 28, 2025, at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match card of this premium live event is interesting to see, as Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena is also part of the show, as part of his retirement tour.

As of now, there are a total of six official matches on the card for the international show. However, there are chances that the Triple H might cancel a major Night of Champions match at the last minute to restore order. The match that could get cancelled is the Street Fight bout between Rhea Ripley and Raquel Rodriguez.

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Rhea and Raquel were engaged in a heated physical altercation. With the help of Roxanne Perez, the Women's Tag Team Champion managed to smash Mami through a table. This frustrated The Eradicator, and she approached Adam Pearce to make a Street Fight official for Night of Champions.

During the premium live event, Roxanne Perez might attack Ripley backstage. This could happen moments before the match, with the ambush leaving Mami incapacitated to compete in the Street Fight. This would force Triple H to call off the match.

This move will not only allow WWE to postpone the match from Night of Champions but also permit them to have five matches on the card. It's been observed that under the current Chief Content Officer's regime, WWE seems to prefer a maximum of five matches on a PLE card until it's a significant show like WrestleMania.

So, cancelling one match at the last minute will help Triple H maintain their five-match PLE norm.

Massive update on WWE Night of Champions

There was some skepticism about the Night of Champions PLE going ahead as scheduled due to the volatile situation in the Gulf region. Though there was no official announcement, speculation ran rampant about the PLE possibly moving to a new location or even being canceled.

Meanwhile, a few hours ago, a new report emerged that WWE stars had already taken a chartered flight and were headed towards Saudi Arabia for the upcoming show.

This confirms that the Stamford-based promotion had no plans to change the Night of Champions PLE location or timing. Instead, everything appears to be going ahead as planned.

