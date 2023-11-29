WWE champion must confront CM Punk, and it is not Seth Rollins!

A WWE champion must confront CM Punk on RAW, and it is not Seth Rollins.

CM Punk made his shocking return to the company at WWE Survivor Series and got an incredible reaction from the WWE Universe. The controversial star was fired by All Elite Wrestling on September 2 following a backstage altercation with Jack Perry at AEW All In 2023.

World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins was visibly upset when Punk made his return, and there are reportedly plans for the two stars to feud on WWE television. However, another champion on RAW should jump ahead of The Visionary, and confront the 45-year-old first on the red brand.

Intercontinental Champion Gunther dominated The Miz at WWE Survivor Series to retain his title. The Imperium leader claimed that The Miz should retire ahead of the match to make room for the superstars of today.

The Ring General could resent Punk for stealing the spotlight at the premium live event, and confront him in the weeks ahead on RAW. Gunther is a brilliant technical wrestler and could view Punk as a "showman". The 36-year-old recently mocked The Ultimate Warrior, and claimed that he was not a professional wrestler.

Gunther could bring that same attitude to CM Punk and force the veteran to prove that he can still hang with the best superstars of today by challenging him to a match. Punk has been in the news more often for his backstage antics, rather than his on-screen performances as of late. The Intercontinental Champion could point out all of Punk's flaws, leading to an exciting clash between the two stars down the line.

Expand Tweet

CM Punk expected to work with Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in WWE

CM Punk is reportedly scheduled to work with Roman Reigns in the future, but has another rivalry planned first.

According to a report from Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated, there are currently plans for the veteran to have a rivalry with Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the future. The report added that there will be a feud between World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and CM Punk first, and their match could be the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Expand Tweet

Punk claimed that he was a changed man and was back home during his promo last night on RAW. It will be interesting to see what the veteran has to say when he makes his next appearance on WWE television.

Would you be interested in a rivalry between Punk and Gunther? Sound off in the comments section below.