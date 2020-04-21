WWE Championship match confirmed for next month's Money in the Bank pay-per-view

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre

Last week, RAW concluded with Seth Rollins standing tall over the WWE Champion Drew McIntyre after viciously attacking him. The Scottish Psychopath kicked off this week's episode and vowed to teach a lesson to the Monday Night Messiah for his actions. He invited him to a WWE Championship match at the upcoming Money in the Bank pay-per-view and later on the show, Rollins accepted the challenge.

It is now official that in three weeks, Drew McIntyre will put the WWE Championship on the line against Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank.

Seth Rollins revisits history on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins not only accepted the proposal put forward by the WWE Champion but he also highlighted how the two of them share a similar career path; from winning the NXT Championship to defeating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania to win the WWE title. The Monday Night Messiah went to state that he doesn't need to reclaim the gold at Money in the Bank but it is a necessity for him to defeat McIntyre for the greater good of the Red brand.

"At Money in the Bank, Drew, I'm going to take your title. Not because I want to, but because I have to."#WWERaw @WWERollins @DMcIntyreWWE pic.twitter.com/3lzApA3Se3 — WWE (@WWE) April 21, 2020

Although he didn't show up on the show while accepting the challenge, there is a possibility that we will get to see Rollins during the clash between McIntyre and Angel Garza, set to take place later on RAW. Will the WWE Champion be ready for another sneak attack, if it happens?