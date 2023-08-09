WWE changes 34-year-old superstar's ring name - Reports

A 34-year-old WWE Superstar has had his name changed by the company.

Bronson Reed was released by the company in 2021 due to budget cuts but was eventually brought back at the end of 2022. He helped The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis in a Ladder match and has struggled as a singles star ever since. The veteran has been involved in a rivalry with Tommaso Ciampa and Shinsuke Nakamura on RAW, losing to the latter on last night's edition.

According to a report from PWMania (via PWInsider), WWE has reportedly made a slight change to Reed's name. He is now known as "Big Bronson Reed," and that will be his official ring name going forward. The report added that this is similar to the World Heavyweight Champion being billed as Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

Former WWE writer Vince Russo on Bronson Reed losing momentum

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes Bronson Reed is going backward on RAW.

Reed is an imposing superstar who should be feared by everyone in the locker room. However, Reed doesn't receive much of a reaction from the WWE Universe, and his loss to Nakamura last night has caused some to wonder about his future.

On Sportkseeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Vince Russo stated that Reed's star power has diminished since his return, and he isn't sure why that is the case:

"You can clearly see with Bronson Reed," Vince continued. "From the first time we saw him to where we are now, we've gone backward, bro. For whatever reason, they are making him eat sh**e, and I don't know why because I'm not there." [34:21 - 34:40]

Triple H brought back several superstars to the company that were released due to budget cuts, and many of them haven't worked out so far. It will be fascinating to see if he can turn things around on RAW moving forward.

Do you think Reed is under-utilized in WWE? Do you think adding "Big" to his name will make a difference? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

