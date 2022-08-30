WWE Clash at the Castle: 4 Reasons fans should watch the UK event - 20-year-old tag team reunites; grudge match featuring Riddle

WWE Clash at the Castle will be one of the most spectacular events of 2022. Heading into it as the first huge stadium event in the United Kingdom in decades, there's a lot of expectation surrounding the premium live event.

An incredible match card has ensured that the fans will be left wanting nothing. Drew McIntyre will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, Sheamus will challenge Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship, and a tag team will reunite after almost 20 years when Edge and Rey Mysterio join forces.

Let's take a look at all the reasons why fans can't miss the WWE Clash at the Castle event!

#4. Drew McIntyre's home advantage might allow him to beat Roman Reigns

Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns have done battle in the past, but the two have not gone to war under such conditions. While the Tribal Chief has the advantage of having The Usos on his side as well as Sami Zayn, McIntyre has the entirety of Cardiff, Wales behind him.

The Scottish Warrior, who feeds off the energy of the crowd, could easily use this to his advantage. It might give him just what he needs to finally defeat Reigns to become a new Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.

#3. Riddle and Seth Rollins face each other at the top level

Riddle and Rollins have been doing battle for some time, but when it comes down to it, the two have never met on a 'big' stage. Given the comments Rollins made about Riddle's personal life and their incessant brawls, there is nuclear heat between the two.

There is no bigger stage at the moment for WWE than Clash at the Castle.

The event provides the perfect opportunity for Riddle to finally get his revenge on the repulsive Visionary.

#2. An old tag team reunite

Rey Mysterio and Edge are now confirmed to be teaming up to face Judgment Day at Clash at the Castle.

The two friends regularly teamed up between 2002 and 2004 on SmackDown, becoming one of the chief tag teams there, alongside the likes of Kurt Angle and Chris Benoit, as well as Chavo and Eddie Guerrero.

Mysterio and Edge teaming up will undoubtedly hit a nostalgic nerve for fans as the duo look to take out Damian Priest and Finn Balor. But what role will Dominik play? And will Rhea Ripley's interference prove crucial once again? Fans will just have to tune in to find out.

#1. Clash at the Castle is the first WWE stadium event in the United Kingdom in three decades

The last time WWE held such an enormous event in the United Kingdom was SummerSlam 1992. Since then, WWE has visited the UK several times, but their events were not even close to the size of this one.

With a blockbuster match card and 70,000+ fans present, it's a can't-miss event for the WWE Universe.

