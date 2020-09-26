WWE Clash of Champions 2020: 9 last-minute predictions - Roman Reigns snaps, huge title change?

WWE Clash of Champions 2020 will take place from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida on September 27.

Nine matches have been announced for WWE Clash of Champions 2020 so far, including Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso (Universal Championship) and Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton (WWE Championship Ambulance match).

Every WWE title has to be defended at WWE Clash of Champions 2020, which means three women’s matches have been confirmed for the show: Asuka vs. Zelina Vega (RAW Women’s Championship kickoff show match), Bayley vs. Nikki Cross (SmackDown Women’s Championship), and Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler vs. Ruby Riott & Liv Morgan (Women’s Tag Team titles).

In the men’s tag divisions, The Street Profits will defend the RAW Tag Team titles against Andrade and Angel Garza, while Lucha House Party are set to challenge Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura for the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

Elsewhere on the WWE Clash of Champions 2020 card, Apollo Crews will try to reclaim the United States Championship from Hurt Business member Bobby Lashley. There will also be a Triple Threat ladder match between AJ Styles, Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship.

In this article, let’s try to predict the outcome of every WWE Clash of Champions 2020 match.

#9 WWE Clash of Champions 2020: Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton (WWE Championship Ambulance match)

Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton was arguably the most anticipated match on the card at last month’s SummerSlam pay-per-view. Now, following an underwhelming few weeks of storyline developments, neither Superstar has as much momentum heading into their WWE Clash of Champions 2020 match compared to SummerSlam.

Advertisement

With all due respect to both Superstars, it feels like this storyline peaked last month. The inclusion of Keith Lee in the story has not worked, to say the least, and McIntyre vs. Orton is no longer one of the most compelling rivalries in WWE.

I'm not top of the mountain, I am the mountain. Thank you everyone for your continued support #AndStill #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/gB2q8iS6B7 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 24, 2020

Having said that, the next natural step in this storyline is surely for Orton to win the WWE Championship from McIntyre. It is just a question of whether it happens now or at a later date.

It is also worth remembering that The Viper failed to claim the WWE Championship from Kofi Kingston at both SummerSlam and Clash of Champions in 2019.

One year on, surely history will not repeat itself?

Prediction: Randy Orton wins at WWE Clash of Champions 2020