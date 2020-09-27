WWE Clash of Champions: 5 Interesting facts and stats you need to know

Clash of Champions has just nine matches on the card this year and every match is a championship bout. There could be some interesting title changes on Sunday night since Superstars like Zelina Vega and Jey Uso are competing for a singles titles for the first time.

Clash of Champions has historically seen some noteworthy title changes because every champion must defend their belt as part of this pay-per-view event. This year WWE will crown the first-ever undisputed Intercontinental Champion as part of the show because Sami Zayn and Jeff Hardy both believe that they are the rightful champion.

There are just four pay-per-views left in 2020 so Clash of Champions could have some huge implications. After Friday's episode of SmackDown, it's clear that Roman Reigns isn't the only star who has a target on their back.

#5. Seth Rollins will miss Clash of Champions for the first time

Seth Rollins has attained several historic moments throughout his career. It's easy to see Clash of Champions, or Night of Champions as it was once called, as Seth Rollins' event.

Back in 2015, Rollins competed twice. While he lost the United States Championship to John Cena, he was able to retain the WWE Championship in Sting's final wrestling match.

Rollins then competed as part of Clash of Champions in 2016 when the show was a RAW exclusive before it returned in 2019 as a duel brand event. Last year, The Monday Night Messiah once again competed twice as he took on Dolph Ziggler and Bobby Roode alongside Braun Strowman to defend their RAW Tag Team Championship.

Later in the night, Rollins also successfully defended his Universal Championship against Strowman in the main event. This year, Rollins is embroiled in a feud with the Mysterio family which doesn't include a championship and so he won't appear on the card.