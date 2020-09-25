WWE Clash of Champions 2020: 5 Potential finishes for Drew McIntyre vs Randy Orton

Drew McIntyre and Randy Orton have become embroiled in a deeply personal feud over the past few months. Orton set his sights on RAW's top title shortly after his rivalry with Edge was cut short because of an injury to the Rated R Superstar and he is now seemingly obsessed with taking the gold. Having fallen to defeat in his first attempt, Orton will looking to finally take the WWE Championship from McIntyre at Clash of Champions this weekend.

The Viper challenged McIntyre back at SummerSlam, but was beaten in an absorbing match. At Clash of Champions, the two men will collide once again, this time in an Ambulance match.

In recent weeks, both men have taken trips in the emergency vehicle. Firstly, Orton delivered three Punt Kicks to McIntyre and "dislocated" his jaw. McIntyre would soon have his revenge, though, nailing Orton with a trio of Claymore Kicks backstage to leave his rival in need of medical treatment.

There are a number of combustible elements in this bout - leaving many potential finishes for the match at Clash of Champions. Here are just five.

#5. Randy Orton becomes a 14-time World Champion at Clash of Champions

Randy Orton has been pushing towards his 14th World Championship reign for a number of months now. A title victory would allow him to go level with WWE COO Triple H. Orton would also then be just two reigns away from the record of 16, jointly held by both John Cena and Ric Flair.

Drew McIntyre has shown over the past few weeks that he will not be an easy obstacle for The Viper to overcome. However, in the past few months, Orton has already been able to put the likes of Ric Flair, Edge, Christian, Shawn Michaels, and The Big Show on the sidelines, thanks to his trademark Punt Kick.

This will definitely be a hotly contested match at Clash of Champions. Given rumors that Orton could take the WWE Championship into a continuation of his feud with Edge, though, it is entirely possible that The Apex Predator could come out on top here and finally become a 14-time World Champion.