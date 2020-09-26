WWE Clash of Champions: 5 potential finishes for Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso - Universal Championship

At WWE Clash of Champions, Roman Reigns and Jey Uso will face each other for the top championship gold from SmackDown.

Jey Uso was a wildcard entry in this match. A few weeks ago, Paul Heyman pulled some strings backstage to ensure that Jey Uso would take an injured Big E's spot in a Fatal 4-Way contest. This bout was booked so that the winner would earn a Universal title shot against 'The Tribal Chief', Roman Reigns.

This is how fans ended up receiving an unexpected matchup at WWE Clash of Champions, where the two Samoan cousins - Roman Reigns (c) & Jey Uso - will now fight each other with the Universal title on the line.

Here are 5 potential finishes for Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso at WWE Clash of Champions 2020.

#5. Roman Reigns retains his Universal Championship against Jey Uso at WWE Clash of Champions

If there was an obvious conclusion to Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso at this Sunday's pay-per-view, it would be The Tribal Chief defeating his own cousin in the most straightforward manner.

Roman Reigns is a strong favorite heading into this bout, and it has been previously reported that The Big Dog will probably hold the Universal title for a lengthy period of time.

This would explain why Jey Uso was picked as an opponent for him at such an early stage. Their backstory is interesting, but Uso doesn't pose a huge threat to Roman's title reign, even though everyone is rooting for the underdog after his passionate promo from the go-home episode of WWE SmackDown.

Roman Reigns is the best World Champ in wrestling. The BEST — Jeff (@JeffJSays) September 19, 2020

So it's quite possible that both of them will have a back-and-forth contest where the naturally stronger competitor, Reigns, might topple the comparatively weaker opponent, Jey, at the end of the night. Perhaps their bout may also end up being nothing more than a simple squash match.

This isn't a shot towards Jey Uso by any means. The man can hang with some dominant competitors in this business, but Roman Reigns easily belongs on a special tier of WWE superstars from the current roster.