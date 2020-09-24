WWE Clash of Champions: 5 Superstars who cannot afford to lose 

Clash of Champions is the one night of the year that every WWE Championship is on the line and so far the company has put together an interesting card. Whilst some matches are one-off's that won't be pushed towards a rematch at Hell in a Cell next month, others have been built up over the past few months.

There are only four WWE pay-per-views left in 2020, which means that the build-up to WrestleMania 37 will begin in just a few short months and it could be argued that some stars on the card on Sunday night can't afford to lose.

There are currently nine matches planned for Clash of Champions on Sunday night, and at present, there are several stars on the card who desperately need to put a mark in that win column.

#5 Bobby Lashley can't afford to lose at Clash of Champions

Bobby Lashley takes on former United States Champion Apollo Crews in a rematch for his Championship on Sunday night, and this is a definite must-win match for Lashley.

Cedric Alexander recently left Crews and Ricochet behind because he was promised better things in The Hurt Business, and a loss here for Lashley would be counter-productive for the group.

The Hurt Business has also recently stepped into a feud with RETRIBUTION and since this is the only match that the group is part of at Clash of Champions, MVP really needs to ensure that his client is able to walk out with his title.

There hasn't been much build to this match in recent weeks since the storyline has surrounded Alexander and Ricochet, so Apollo Crews could be a dark horse. Either that or RETRIBUTION could appear and cost Lashley his Championship, which would definitely further the issues between The Hurt Business and the newest team on Monday Night RAW.