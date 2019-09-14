WWE Clash of Champions 2019: 4 potential finishes for Shinsuke Nakamura vs The Miz - Intercontinental Championship

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 102 // 14 Sep 2019, 17:13 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will leave North Carolina with the IC Championship?

Shinsuke Nakamura defends his Intercontinental Championship against former eight-time Champion The Miz this weekend at Clash of Champions after it appears that he has found a friend in Sami Zayn.

Nakamura was able to defeat Finn Balor back at Extreme Rules to become Champion but wasn't one of the stars called upon to defend his Championship at SummerSlam last month. Nakamura's WWE status has been up in the air over the past few months with rumors suggesting that the Japanese star wasn't happy with his place on the roster, but that now looks to have changed.

Nakamura has aligned himself with Sami Zayn in recent weeks and has managed to gain the upperhand several times heading into this weekend's title defense which could be a hint that The Miz could become Champion for a ninth time on Sunday night. That being said, there are a number of potential outcomes to this match and here are just a few...

#4 Shinsuke Nakamura retains his Intercontinental Championship

Shinsuke Nakamura could retain his Championship this weekend at Clash of Champions

Shinsuke Nakamura defends his Intercontinental Championship against The Miz this weekend at Clash of Champions, knowing that The Miz could easily be seen as the favorite to walk out with the title.

Nakamura hasn't been pushed well as Intercontinental Champion and the fact that he won the title on the kick off show at Extreme Rules shows that the company only wanted to dethrone Finn Balor so that he could step into a feud with The Feind.

In the past few months since Nakamura won the title, he hasn't had a lot of challenges, which proves that the former NXT star wasn't WWE's desired star to become Champion at the time. That being said, Nakamura could have Sami Zayn in his corner, which means that he could come out on top on Sunday night if the match turns into a two-on-one assault and he's able to use Zayn to his advantage.

1 / 4 NEXT