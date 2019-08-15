WWE Clash Of Champions 2019: 5 matches that could happen at the PPV

Navianah Anderson

WWE Clash Of Champions

The build-up to WWE Clash of Champions started on this week's RAW and SmackDown. After a star-studded SummerSlam that crammed in all possible talent both past and present, Clash Of Champions will have to pull out some creative - and unpredictable - rabbits from their hat, so that it can go down in the history books as a great event.

This week on RAW we saw several unexpected things, including Sasha Banks' return, and Braun Strowman suddenly arriving out of nowhere to help Seth Rollins against The OC. In addition, we also saw The Revival becoming the first-ever co-24/7 Champions.

The following night on SmackDown, Kevin Owens was fined $100,000 for his actions against Elias at SummerSlam. Roman Reigns and Buddy Murphy also put on a spectacular match. The show ended with Randy Orton and The Revival decimating The New Day.

In this article, let's take a look at five matches which could happen at WWE Clash Of Champions 2019.

#5 Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley - SmackDown Women's Championship match

Bayley vs. Flair

Charlotte Flair faced WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus this past Sunday at WWE SummerSlam. As Flair promised, she defeated Trish Stratus in her supposed retirement match. After getting a huge victory over the seven-time WWE Women's Champion, bigger things look inevitable for The Queen.

The Queen faced Ember Moon at this week's SmackDown and got a win over her. The War Goddess lost to SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley in a title match at SummerSlam this past Sunday. Flair has been on a roll. First, she defeated Stratus at SummerSlam, and then, she defeated Moon last night on SmackDown.

The nine-time Women's Champion tried to earn an opportunity to face Bayley last month, but she failed due to an interruption by the Champ. With a huge win for Flair in the record books, it looks like she's next in line for a shot at the SmackDown Women's title.

Charlotte Flair has received a huge push from WWE. Every year, she wins at least one title. Her push continued at SummerSlam, after she defeated Trish Stratus in her hometown. It looks like Bayley will be defending her title against Flair at WWE Clash Of Champions next month.

