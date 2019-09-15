WWE Clash of Champions 2019: 5 Superstars who desperately need to win

Who needs the win more?

WWE Clash of Champions 2019 is upon us tonight and we're all set to witness one of the most stacked cards of the year. We have two Women's title matches that will feature all 4 Horsewomen contending for the titles while the main event Superstars have to compete in one match.

It's Clash of Champions, which means that every single title must be defended. For better or worse, that doesn't seem to include the 24/7 Championship, but as long as R-Truth is present, it will be on the line regardless of where he is.

Either way, things are undoubtedly going to get really interesting. WWE has been on a string of holding some really solid PPVs and minus Super ShowDown, every PPV since WrestleMania has been fantastic. They're running on quite a nice PPV streak right now and fans will hope that it continues.

But in order for that to happen, the right people must win. There are a few Superstars who desperately need the win tonight, a lot more than others, and here's a look at them.

#5. Bayley

Bayley shocked the world a few weeks ago

It hasn't even been two weeks, but the shock of Bayley's turn still remains. She was a Superstar who had never really been a heel in WWE, particularly on the main roster. Pegged by many as a lifelong babyface, all those claims were put to rest with a single strike of a chair to the back.

A newly-turned heel, Bayley has quite a bit of momentum on her side and will look to keep that going against Charlotte Flair. She has been a strong champion so far but undoubtedly faces her toughest challenge in months against The Queen.

Bayley needs the win a lot more than Charlotte Flair does and we have a feeling that Bayley will attempt to win by hook or crook.

