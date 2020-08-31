WWE Clash Of Champions 2020: 5 matches that could take place at the PPV

After two great pay-per-views within a week, WWE seems pretty exciting again. Multiple things happened at SummerSlam and Payback to intrigue WWE fans heading into the fall. Their next pay-per-view is Clash of Champions, scheduled for the last weekend of September.

As the name suggests, every single title will be defended on the show. Quite a few titles have had matches teased at Payback, which did not have a single bad bout. The past few weeks of WWE programming may have also hinted at some matches for Clash of Champions.

If WWE can carry the momentum they have garnered recently, at least on the pay-per-view front, expect another successful event in September. Here are five matches that could happen at WWE Clash of Champions 2020.

#5 Street Profits vs. The Hurt Business (RAW Tag Team Championship)

With every Championship set to be defended, WWE will have to come up with new challengers for the RAW and SmackDown Tag Team Championships in time for Clash of Champions. The tag team division feels a little lackluster, with very few teams competing for the titles.

WWE may be best served in unifying both tag team titles, but that is not the case right now. The Street Profits have been the RAW Tag Team Champions for six months now and could lose their belts pretty soon. The biggest heel tandem on the Red brand at the moment, aside from Seth Rollins and Murphy, might be the Hurt Business.

Bobby Lashley defeated Apollo Crews at Payback to become United States Champion, which might lead to MVP and Shelton Benjamin looking to grab some gold of their own. The Hurt Business could, perhaps, welcome a new member to the faction. Cedric Alexander has been courted by them in recent weeks, with a potential heel turn looming.

I'm fully invested in the extended recruiting of Cedric Alexander by MVP — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) August 25, 2020

Either way, it seems like business is booming. The Hurt Business could be the next RAW Tag Team Champions, at the expense of the Street Profits. WWE should put multiple belts on them while they're hot.