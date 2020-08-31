Just seven days after SummerSlam, WWE has presented us with another pay-per-view. Payback was a fun show, much like last week's pay-per-view. There were some explosive moments and quite a few title changes. And once again, much like SummerSlam, every match on this show delivered.

Payback did well in establishing various characters and furthering stories. This is an indication that WWE is heading towards a strong fall. There is lots to get excited about in WWE, based on how Payback went. It was another successful installment on the pay-per-view calendar.

Every match at WWE Payback 2020 was good

WWE knew what they were doing when they booked Payback just one week after SummerSlam. There was some resolution from the biggest event of the summer, a couple of big stars being made, and a lot of intrigue heading into RAW and SmackDown in this coming week.

While every match delivered, a couple stood out. Here is every match at WWE Payback 2020 ranked, from worst to best.

#7 Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin

Payback featured quite a few highly physical matches, with this contest between Matt Riddle and King Corbin being one of them. After close to two months of feuding with the despicable heel, Riddle finally got his first WWE pay-per-view win.

The match got off to an intense start, with Corbin attacking the former NXT Tag Team Champion before the opening bell. He had periods of sustained offense, but Riddle always got back into the fight. The King of Bros was irate due to Corbin's comments on his home life before the match.

He utilized his MMA experience on Corbin with a couple of submission attempts, before a flurry of moves eventually won him the match. Both Superstars did well at Payback, but there were simply better matches on the show. Matt Riddle hit some stiff kicks, the Bro To Sleep, and finally, the Floating Bro to pick up the impressive victory.

However, it seems like the feud will continue as he was assaulted by King Corbin backstage after winning. It remains to be seen how WWE goes forward after Payback, as this was a worthy way to end their issue.