The first WWE pay-per-view to take place in an arena in five months, SummerSlam certainly did not disappoint. Every match was, at the very least, solid and entertaining to watch. This was a night of consistency and logic with WWE's storytelling, a welcome sight as we look to go full throttle into the ThunderDome era.

There were a couple of title changes, and long-term grudges were settled. And at the end of the night, the 'You'll Never See It Coming' tagline was vindicated with an absolutely shocking moment. But more on that later.

Every match at WWE SummerSlam 2020 was good

SummerSlam from the ThunderDome goes down as a success, with every single match delivering. But what was the best of this stellar bunch? Here is every match from SummerSlam 2020 ranked, from worst to best.

#7 Street Profits vs. Andrade and Angel Garza (RAW Tag Team Championship)

This was a typically solid tag team affair, featuring some great action. Andrade and Angel Garza looked good at SummerSlam, dominating Montez Ford for a portion of the match. The Zelina Vega-led tandem utilized some innovative and logical offense, but it was not enough to put away the RAW Tag Team Champions.

Ford picked up the victory with a beautiful Frog Splash after an inadvertent bump from Vega distracted Andrade. This set up further dissension between Andrade and Garza, while their manager got her comeuppance for poisoning Ford a few weeks ago.

It was a good showing for the Street Profits, with their long RAW Tag Team Championship reign set to cross half a year. However, the main reason why this match is at the bottom of this list was the relative lack of urgency at times during its short length compared to the rest of the SummerSlam card.

It remains to be seen what is next for Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins after SummerSlam, but the future of Angel Garza and Andrade as a team may be more intriguing. The match could have been better, but it did serve its purpose. Also, Kevin Owens on commentary made it more enjoyable.