WWE Clash of Champions Rumor Roundup: Surprise segment planned, Huge title change?

Bray Wyatt could make an impact at Clash of Champions

We are now less than 24 hours away from WWE Clash of Champions. The card looks pretty good and the show will be headlined by Braun Strowman challenging WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins with a Bray Wyatt sized shadow hanging over the match.

Other big matches on the card see Sasha Banks challenging 'The Man' for the RAW Women's title, Kofi Kingston defending the WWE Championship against Randy Orton as well as Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins defending their RAW Tag-Team Championships against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler.

A number of rumors have surfaced ahead of the PPV as well making this a great time to take a look at some of them.

#3 The Boss all set to beat The Man?

Sasha Banks could leave the show as RAW Women's Champion

It was a pretty strange situation regarding Sasha Banks following WrestleMania in April when rumors were rife that The Boss had quit WWE. Banks was off television for months which only meant that she was even better received at her recent return, even though The Boss came back as a heel and immediately attacked Natalya and then Becky Lynch.

Banks and Lynch have been embroiled in this feud since the night The Boss returned and recently SmackDown Women's Champion and Sasha's best friend Bayley was herself drawn into the feud. Bayley joined Sasha and unloaded on Becky with a steel chair.

At WWE Clash of Champions later tonight, The Boss will have to put her money where her mouth is as she gets into the squared circle with 'The Man'.

According to reports, there could be a number of title changes at Clash of Champions and the RAW Women's Championship could be one of the titles to change hands. Can Becky Lynch retain her title or is it Sasha Banks's time once again?

