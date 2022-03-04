WWE confirms Drew McIntyre will face former US Champion at WrestleMania 38

As expected, WWE has confirmed that Drew McIntyre will face Happy Corbin on WrestleMania 38 Saturday. This comes after months of feuding between the pair, spanning multiple premium live events.

McIntyre had previously taken on Madcap Moss - Corbin's ally - at two different premium live events this year. The Scottish Warrior defeated him at Day 1 and Elimination Chamber, in a Falls Count Anywhere Match. The latter match featured a terrifying spot that nearly caused serious damage to Moss.

The two-time WWE Champion will now turn his attention to Happy Corbin, the two stars haven't faced each other in a singles match yet during this feud. However, McIntyre did eliminate the former Money in the Bank winner from the Royal Rumble Match.

WrestleMania 38 will likely be the end of their rivalry, with Drew McIntyre being the favorite over Happy Corbin, who has been undefeated since changing his gimmick.

WWE fans were hoping for better things for Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 38

Considering the feud has been going on since 2021, fans hoped Drew McIntyre would move on to bigger things come the Show of Shows. The Scotsman has had quite the history at The Grandest Stage of Them All in recent years.

McIntyre has faced Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley at the past three 'Manias. His first WWE Championship win came two years ago against The Beast Incarnate.

Regardless, Happy Corbin could be elevated if WWE gives him and Drew McIntyre enough time at the AT&T Stadium. This is the seventh match to be added to WrestleMania 38 and the fourth to be confirmed for Night One.

