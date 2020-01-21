WWE confirms that NXT will be a part of the Royal Rumble

NXT will be a part of the Royal Rumble

For weeks now, everybody has been speculating about NXT's inclusion in this year's Royal Rumble matches. In the last couple of years, many Superstars made a good first impression on the WWE main roster by taking the Rumble by storm.

The likes of Andrade, Rhea Ripley and Johnny Gargano, among others, impressed the WWE Universe in past Rumble matches. And after the Black and Gold brand dominated RAW and SmackDown at Survivor Series, it seemed like they would play a substantial role at the next 'Big Four' event as well.

While NXT was always certain of being featured in the women's Royal Rumble match, many doubted the brand's inclusion in the 30-man showcase. The men's Rumble match has been filling up fast and with around ten spots up for grabs, we now have our answer on whether NXT Superstars would officially show up in the Rumble.

During the annual 'By The Numbers' video package for the Royal Rumble, the announcer closed out the video by saying, "Three brands collide in two Royal Rumble matches on one historic night".

So after no official indication on NXT, WWE specifically mentioned that the Black and Gold brand will compete in the Royal Rumble matches in the most low-key way possible.

This confirmation will lead us to further speculate on which NXT stars will enter each Royal Rumble. Their women's division is the hottest in the entire industry, so expect a few big names like Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, and Candice LeRae, among others, to show up. The former may even be classed as a favorite to win the whole thing.

The NXT entrants in the men's Royal Rumble match might be tougher to predict, with the potential of some truly special moments for the likes of Keith Lee and Matt Riddle, alongside the No.1 entrant, Brock Lesnar. Whoever shows up, the fans will be in for a treat as the hottest brand in WWE is now officially a part of the Royal Rumble.

