WWE to counter Edge's AEW debut with 31-year-old star? Exploring surprise appearance tonight

Edge made his shocking AEW debut at the recently concluded WrestleDream event. This got the ball rolling for All Elite Wrestling, but WWE could be aiming to bounce back with Jade Cargill's debut. However, they may have to wait a bit before pulling the trigger.

Edge wrestled his final WWE match on the August 18, 2023, episode of SmackDown in his hometown of Toronto. After his contract expired, he made his AEW debut as Adam Copeland on October 1, 2023.

After WrestleDream's main event, The Rated-R Superstar saved Sting and Darby Allin from Luchasaurus, Nick Wayne, and long-time friend Christian Cage. Fans began to speculate that the Stamford-based promotion could counter this with Jade Cargill's debut on the upcoming RAW, but that might not be the case.

WWE announced Cargill's signing on September 26, and she has been training at the Performance Center for a while. Although she is a talented wrestler, the company may want to ensure she is more than ready when she makes her televised debut.

It was reported that the Stamford-based company has big plans for Cargill's debut. With Fastlane and Survivor Series being the remaining major premium live events in 2023, WWE may want to book the 31-year-old's first appearance on a big stage.

Why did Edge decide not to renew his contract with WWE?

Adam Copeland met a fellow WWE Hall of Famer in his AEW debut

Adam Copeland wrestled in WWE for the majority of his career. While some may think he left the company due to backstage issues, that wasn't the case.

After Edge debuted in AEW, he posted a long, heartfelt message explaining his decision to depart the sports entertainment juggernaut. The Rated-R Superstar mentioned that he grew apart from WWE, highlighting how his vision differed from that of the company.

"Sometimes relationships just grow apart and I feel the WWE and I have just outgrown each other. I wanted to do more. They didn’t have much more for me to do. Simple as that. And that’s ok. I’ll still be watching and still be supporting all of my friends there."

Is Edge still welcome in WWE after his AEW debut?

As hinted above, the WWE Hall of Famer has maintained a healthy relationship with the Stamford-based promotion even after his departure. As per recent reports, Edge left on good terms and will likely be welcomed back if he decides to return.

It remains to be seen what The Rated-R Superstar will do in his new home and when WWE fans finally see Jade Cargill on TV.

