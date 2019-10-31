WWE Crown Jewel 2019: Last-minute rumors

Crown Jewel

WWE are set to host Crown Jewel this Thursday, the second Saudi Arabia PPV of 2019. The show will feature nine matches, including the first-ever women's match in the Saudi Arabia PPV.

Brock Lesnar will have a rematch with Cain Velasquez, this time in a WWE ring, as the two battle it out for the WWE Championship, while Braun Strowman welcomes boxer Tyson Fury to the WWE ring on Thursday.

Let's take a look at the last-minute rumors for Crown Jewel:

#1 Natalya and Lacey Evans to wear full-body suits at Crown Jewel

This is the first time women will be competing inside the ring in Saudi Arabia

Natalya and Lacey Evans will face off in a women's singles match for the first time ever at a Saudi Arabia PPV, which is a huge step in WWE's relationship with the Saudi Arabia government, as well as for the Saudi Arabian state.

It has now been revealed by Stephanie McMahon (via TMZ) that both female Superstars will wear full-body suits, adhering to the customs and traditions of the Saudi Arabian culture. This is similar to what Alexa Bliss and Sasha Banks wore when they wrestled in Abu Dhabi a few years ago.

Natalya spoke of her joy at wrestling in Saudi Arabia, and revealed her reaction after the announcement was made.

"I'm so excited. I don't even feel like it's really sunk in. For me, it's life-changing. It was like 3 or 4 in the morning when the news broke back in the States. I texted my mom like, 'I'm so sorry to wake you up, but I'm so excited.' My mom was so happy. To me, I can't believe that I'm getting to do this and I get to be part of history. I'm so excited for our WWE fans in Saudi Arabia and around the world. For women around the world, it's transcending," said Natalya. (H/T Fightful)

