3 reasons why Brock Lesnar should have dethroned Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel & 2 he shouldn't have

Roman Reigns faced Brock Lesnar in one of the biggest matches of the year at Crown Jewel 2021. While the match itself was one of the finest they've had in their series of bouts since 2015, the ending left a lot more questions than answers.

Paul Heyman threw the Universal Championship into the ring, potentially signaling at helping Brock Lesnar. However, Roman Reigns used the title and The Usos were The Tribal Chief's insurance policy as he defeated Brock Lesnar for only the second time in his career.

Roman Reigns' Universal Championship reign now extends to 417 days, and he is less than three months away from breaking Brock Lesnar's record-breaking 504-day Universal Championship run from 2017 to 2018.

Should Brock Lesnar have dethroned Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel? It was one of the best pay-per-views of the year, and it would have been a good way to cap it off since there were no title changes, to begin with.

However, a good show isn't the only reason to end arguably the greatest world title reign of this era. We examine both sides of the coin - why Brock Lesnar should have dethroned Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and why he shouldn't have:

#3. Should have: Brock Lesnar might be the only one who can credibly dethrone Roman Reigns right now

The big problem with Roman Reigns' current Universal Championship reign is that there's nobody credible to dethrone him. Roman Reigns' current run has been so good that even Money in the Bank winner Big E was forced to go to RAW and opt for the WWE title.

Big E was never going to dethrone Roman Reigns, which is why it made sense that he made the jump and cashed in on Bobby Lashley instead. Roman Reigns has gotten past the likes of Kevin Owens, Edge, Daniel Bryan (now Bryan Danielson), Cesaro and Rey Mysterio. Brock Lesnar has now been added to that list.

One could argue that out of all of the names in WWE, Brock Lesnar might be the only one who could credibly dethrone Roman Reigns without fans kicking up too much of a fuss.

Even Drew McIntyre, who was WWE's most important star in 2020, doesn't look like he's in a position to dethrone Roman Reigns following his move to SmackDown. McIntyre will be expected to challenge Roman Reigns soon, presumably after Survivor Series.

