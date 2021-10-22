WWE Crown Jewel 2021 - 5 things we learned from the event

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is now in the history books. It may arguably be the best edition of the show yet in terms of wrestling quality. Unlike its previous installments, WWE's annual Saudi Arabia show did not feature legends like Triple H, Shawn Michaels, and The Undertaker. However, it excelled in in-ring competition for sure.

The opening bout was probably the match of the night, while the main event was full of twists and turns. We did not see any title changes at the event but we saw the crowning of the new King of the Ring. Also, we saw two Muslims wrestle each other in a singles match for the first time in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Now that the third installment of WWE's Crown Jewel is over, here are five things we learned from the event.

#5. Edge and Seth Rollins stole the show with a thunderous Hell in a Cell match at Crown Jewel 2021

We saw two arch-rivals in Edge and Seth Rollins battle it out in a Hell in a Cell match. It was their third match together, and it surely exceeded everyone's expectations.

These stars always steal the show whenever they wrestle each other. At SummerSlam, Edge unleashed his dark side and defeated Seth Rollins after one of the best matches in recent memory. In their second confrontation, Seth Rollins was able to defeat the WWE Hall of Famer after a vicious Stomp.

At Crown Jewel, both stars used Hell in a Cell to its fullest. Various weapons like chairs, tables, ladders, and even steel chains were used. The competitors used legendary moves like the Killswitch and Pedigree to inflict damage on their opponents.

However, it was Edge who stood tall in the end after hitting his fallen foe with The Stomp. Fans were thrilled to see the former world champion use a move from his rival's book to pick up the win. Fans will remember this battle for a long time.

