WWE Crown Jewel: 5 Finishes for Team Hogan vs Team Flair - Massive push begins, legend interferes

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 258 // 28 Oct 2019, 16:02 IST

There could be some surprises in store at Crown Jewel!

We are merely days away from the latest edition of WWE's Saudi Arabian mega show, as Crown Jewel 2019 will come to us live on October 31st from the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. As has been the case with the previous editions of these new mini-WrestleManias, there are several marquee matches set to take place.

Other than the two major WWE debuts of Cain Velasquez and Tyson Fury, Crown Jewel will also see a massive 10-man Tag Team Match, as Hall of Famers Hulk Hogan and Ric Flair lead their troops to compete against each other.

The match, first announced on the season premiere episode of RAW last month, will see Roman Reigns captain Team Hogan, while Randy Orton will bark orders for Team Flair. The entire teams are listed below:

Team Hogan: Roman Reigns, Rusev, Ricochet, Ali, and Shorty G

Team Flair: Randy Orton, Bobby Lashley, Baron Corbin, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Drew McIntyre

The purpose of this article is to look into several possible finishes for this gigantic clash. So for your reading pleasure, here are five possible endings to Team Flair vs Team Hogan. Make sure to comment and let us know who you would like to see come out on top.

#5 The Viper strikes again

Just one RKO might be enough!

There is a reason why WWE puts so much effort into getting legends and veterans to work these Saudi shows. The crowd that comes to watch these shows is atypical and prefer veteran workers to the younger generation of WWE Superstars.

Randy Orton is a global star and an established veteran. Although he is clearly the heel here, Orton is sure to get one of the loudest pops from the Saudi fans. Considering this, it wouldn't be a huge surprise if Vince McMahon books Orton to pick up the victory here.

With high-flyers like Ali and Ricochet on the opposing team, we might be in for another one of those picture-perfect RKOs from Orton. After all, one RKO is enough to seal the match for Team Flair!

