WWE Day 1 2022 – Star ratings for every match

WWE Day 1 was the first pay-per-view from the biggest wrestling promotion in the world and had plenty of questions heading in. Universal Champion Roman Reigns tested positive for COVID-19, putting him out of action for the show. With The Tribal Chief absent, Brock Lesnar was inserted into the Fatal-Four-Way WWE Championship Match, making it a five-way.

This added a lot of intrigue to this contest and made it the main event for the evening. Becky Lynch defended the RAW Women's Championship against Liv Morgan in a high-profile matchup. The tag team division represented well with RK-Bro vs. The Street Profits for the RAW Tag Team titles and The Usos defending the SmackDown Tag Team Championship against The New Day.

Even without Reigns, the card wasn't bad and offered fans something to sink their teeth into. WWE dealt with the changes and made the best of a difficult situation. The performers were called upon to step up and deliver an entertaining event. In this article, let's take a look at the star ratings for every match at WWE Day 1.

Sheamus & Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro & Ricochet (WWE Day 1 Kickoff Show)

The Day 1 Kickoff Show saw Sheamus & Ridge Holland vs. Cesaro & Ricochet. This would've been a great way to get things going with this pay-per-view. Unfortunately, a freak accident on a double-team move by Cesaro and Ricochet caused Holland's nose to bust open.

This greatly affected the overall matchup, with Sheamus having to fend for himself. In a reversal of roles, The Celtic Warrior fought valiantly. All four men worked hard, which made the injury hurt even worse for the Atlanta crowd.

Despite the setbacks, Sheamus defeated Cesaro & Ricochet on his own. Understandably, Sheamus and Holland were going to win this contest, but it didn't help Cesaro and Ricochet look good at all. It shows that the company doesn't exactly have any upcoming plans for either men. It's a disappointing feeling to come out of WWE Day 1.

Star rating: **1/2

