WWE Day 1 - 3 heel turns & 2 face turns that could kick off 2022 with a bang

WWE Day 1 is scheduled on Saturday, which is New Year's Day. There is no better way for Vince McMahon's promotion to ring in 2022. With the start of a new year, could WWE produce some huge twists to set the tone for the next twelve months?

Quite a few Superstars may experience a change in character before the road to WrestleMania begins, be it a face turn or a heel turn. Some of these are more likely than others, either at WWE Day 1 or elsewhere down the line. RAW and SmackDown would certainly benefit from some of these turns.

There are several possibilities heading into Royal Rumble later in January, making WWE Day 1 a must-watch affair. These heel and face turns would only add to the grandeur of the event. Let us know in the comments if you see any of them happening on Saturday.

#3 Heel turn: Randy Orton betrays Riddle after losing the RAW Tag Titles at WWE Day 1

Following weeks of doubt surrounding this match, The Street Profits will challenge RK-Bro for the RAW Tag Team Championship at WWE Day 1. Randy Orton and Riddle will welcome the challenge, with the challengers likely to have a spirited showing. But what if they win?

The likely destination for Orton and Riddle seems to be a split and a feud, potentially at WrestleMania. With WWE Day 1 being such a huge event, the first seed might be planted this week itself, with The Viper turning heel on his "bro."

It would come out of nowhere, in typical Legend Killer fashion. RK-Bro has soared as the Tag Team Champions on the red brand. Taking it away too soon would earn Randy Orton some substantial heat.

Riddle is also in a program with MSK and WALTER on NXT. A split at WWE Day 1 could impact his appearance at New Year's Evil next week, lending further interest to the brand. It would be an impactful way to kick off 2022, with WWE indicating what a huge year it is for both Orton and Riddle.

