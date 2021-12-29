WWE Day 1 - 5 possible moments that could steal the show - Major return, Superstar unexpectedly wins world title?

WWE Day 1 is about to arrive. It is the first time this event has been organized by the promotion. Various major matches have been announced for the event, with multiple titles set to be defended.

Major stars like Roman Reigns, Becky Lynch, and Big E will compete in interesting matches where major storylines may meet their end.

It is also the last pay-per-view after the road to WrestleMania officially begins. This hints that many storylines will meet their end on January 1st. With many stars being removed from recent house shows, there might be some last-minute changes to the match card.

Here are five possible moments that could steal the show at the event.

#5. Seth Rollins shocks everyone and steals the show at WWE Day 1

The WWE Championship is set to be defended in a fatal four-way match at WWE Day 1. Big E will defend his title against Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins, and Bobby Lashley.

We already know that Seth Rollins has tested positive for Covid-19. He posted a tweet saying: 'Happy Covid Christmas to me!'. It's unclear if he will appear at WWE Day 1. It will surely be surprising if he recovers fast enough to compete in the fatal four-way match.

His appearance at the event is already a shocker. But what if he competes and wins the WWE Championship at the event? That would send massive thrills through the fans watching the pay-per-view.

Fans have been wanting him to become a world champion for quite some time now. He has been trying to challenge for a world title ever since winning his match at WrestleMania. However, due to some reason or the other, the Messiah was never able to successfully win a world title.

The current character of Seth Rollins is perfect to become a world champion. Most fans will be satisfied if he finally wins gold at WWE Day 1 and him defeating major stars like Bobby Lashley, Big E, and Kevin Owens will send a dominating statement. We hope that Seth Rollins recovers fast and steals the show on January 1st!

