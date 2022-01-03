WWE Day 1 Flops and Hits: Brock Lesnar wins title, The Bloodline make up for Roman Reigns’ absence (1st January, 2022)

WWE kickstarted 2022 on a solid note with their first premium live event, Day 1. The match card had to undergo changes, but the promotion did well in making the most of the available resources.

There were barely any flaws in the overall show. Thus, we have no evident ‘flops’ listed in this review but a mention or two about things that could have been done differently.

Here, we look at some of the biggest hits from Day 1. So, without further ado, let’s begin.

#5 Hit on WWE Day 1: Brock Lesnar wins big

The main event of Day 1 saw a last-minute change that probably altered several storylines for this year. Prior to the show, it was confirmed that Roman Reigns would not compete at the first premium live event of the year.

The Universal Champion announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and, as a result, was ruled out of in-ring action. His absence led to his challenger Brock Lesnar being added to another world title match.

The Beast Incarnate joined Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Bobby Lashley to challenge Big E for the WWE Championship in a Fatal Five-Way match. The five superstars came together to compete in a star-studded main event that undoubtedly delivered beyond expectations.

Rollins and Owens worked together right off the bat and went straight after Lesnar. The latter eventually fought back and hit back with multiple suplexes to keep the heel duo down and out.

Big E used brutal offenses against his challenger that made him look extremely strong inside the squared circle. He looked just as intimidating as The All Mighty and Brock Lesnar, which speaks volumes in favor of the New Day member.

Another big highlight from the match was Lashley’s interactions with Lesnar. This has been one of the most-anticipated matches ever since Bobby Lashley arrived in the company.

Although the match was short, it was fast-paced and well-balanced between all five superstars involved in the title bout. There was not a single dull moment during the main event that eventually ended with Brock Lesnar pinning Big E to win the WWE Championship.

Lesnar has been incredible since his return at SummerSlam, and it will be entertaining to see him make regular appearances on RAW in his current carefree gimmick.

It is safe to say that Big E will continue to be a part of the WWE Championship picture. The stare-down between Lashley and Lesnar also confirmed that we would finally see the two superstars engage in an epic feud.

They both come from a similar background and can be one of the most believable battles we have seen in ages. Brock Lesnar’s title victory at the back of a dominant performance accounted for an entertaining watch, and it will be exciting to see what’s in store for the nine-time world champion.

Rollins and Owens worked perfectly in unison at Day 1. Their alliance gave us a glimpse of a promising run as a tag team made up of two incredible heels. Not to forget, KO, mocking Lesnar when the latter down had to be one of the best moments from the entire show.

Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens have proved that they can work together, and the best part is that they both are equally capable of betraying each other somewhere down the line. We hope to see all five superstars enjoy an excellent run this year following a splendid main event to end Day 1 on a good note.

Edited by Kaushik Das