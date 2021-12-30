WWE Day 1 - 5 Mistakes WWE shouldn't make at the show: Roman Reigns goes back on his word; fan favorites suffer setback

WWE Day 1 is just a few nights of sleep away and the company is looking to kick off 2022 with a bang. It will be the company’s first pay-per-view to take place on New Year’s Day.

WWE has booked several big matches for the event. However, a recent COVID-19 outbreak could force the creative team to alter some plans at the last minute.

Nevertheless, the show will likely be a good one if WWE avoids making a few big mistakes. Mistakes with some bookings and finishes shouldn’t be made so that fans can get the best out of the rivalries. With that in mind, take a look at the five mistakes WWE shouldn’t make at Day 1.

#5. Creating rifts between Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens at WWE Day 1

WWE Day 1 will host a massive championship match between Big E, Bobby Lashley, Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins. The four men will compete for the WWE Championship at the pay-per-view.

All four superstars had a good build before the big match. Owens and Rollins have also teased a partnership that has taken social media by storm. Big E will likely retain his title at the pay-per-view and continue as the WWE Champion post Day 1.

At the event, WWE should avoid the mistake of creating a rift between KO and Seth Rollins. The two men could end up working well together if given the chance. The Prizefighter recently spoke about his relationship with Rollins. He mentioned that the two superstars had good chemistry.

"When it’s been so long you know someone, like Seth, I’ve known him for 15 years now, you develop a chemistry with that person after all those years...We knew we could do good matches and provide good wrestling together, but we never really had a chance to do some back and forth like this, so it’s fun to realize that there’s something there," said Owens.

It would be great to have the two men team up post Day 1. They are both great on the mic and in the ring. WWE should therefore avoid making the mistake of having them split apart at Day 1, and keep them on the same page during the pay-per-view.

