WWE Draft 2019: 5 Reasons why SmackDown on FOX is the new home for The Fiend

The Fiend's new home will be SmackDown on FOX

This week's edition of SmackDown on FOX saw the first night of the draft. A certain number of WWE Superstars were a part of the selection pool and the USA Network battled with FOX executives to gain ownership of top WWE stars.

There were no real surprises through the course of the night, except for The Fiend being drafted to SmackDown. This is the only real surprise if you consider the fact that he was in the Universal Championship picture on RAW, not long ago.

Why was the decision made to draft The Fiend to the blue brand then? I will list out the reasons for the same in this very article.

#5 Genuine sports entertainment on an otherwise sports-oriented show

I know that WWE is very keen on a sports-oriented presentation on FOX and in my case, that's an instant turn-off. I find actual sports boring, and I'm sure there are a lot of you just like me, who can't stand unscripted non-dramatic sporting action that sports entail. FOX could have had a whole bunch of viewers tune out of the product at once if their core product offering was far more sports than entertainment.

They can remedy the whole situation with Bray Wyatt and his Firefly Fun House segments because honestly, those are creative and different from anything in the wrestling world at this point in time. WWE is a variety show where there's something for everyone, and with The Fiend now even fans of the dramatic aspect of sports entertainment have something to watch.

Do I believe that SmackDown will handle The Fiend better than RAW? I mean it can't get worse than how he was booked at Hell in a Cell 2019.

