WWE Draft 2020: Ranking every roster move on Night One

This week's episode of SmackDown saw the start of this year's WWE Draft, with quite a few notable moves taking place. Stephanie McMahon presided over the proceedings, as she announced every pick. While every Superstar is in the draft pool, most of them have stayed on their original brands.

Friday night's talent pool saw both men's world champions, Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, remain on RAW and SmackDown respectively. Other big stars who stayed put on their original brands, following SmackDown, include Asuka, Sasha Banks, and The Hurt Business.

Out of the 20 picks that were made on the show, seven of them switched brands. For some Superstars, the 2020 WWE Draft poses the opportunity for new beginnings, while others will continue old rivalries on their new homes.

This list will focus on every star who moved from RAW to SmackDown, and vice-versa, along with their prospects on their new brand. Here is every roster move that happened during Night One of the 2020 WWE Draft, ranked from worst to best.

#7 The Miz and John Morrison (Moved to RAW during the 2020 WWE Draft)

Surprised that The Miz and John Morrison were kept together.



However, with Miz & Mrs returning soon, it makes sense to have The Miz on USA Network.



Plus, his Cannonball show also airs on the network too.#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/bIGMqM3hbl — Owen Churchill (@365Wrestle) October 10, 2020

WWE Draft position: No. 15

Following a rough few months on SmackDown, The Miz and John Morrison are moving to RAW as a unit. The two of them have had feuds with the likes of Braun Strowman and Otis, with the latter one still ongoing. They have been trying to take the Money in the Bank briefcase from the star of Heavy Machinery.

Advertisement

However, it looks like Miz and Morrison will end up getting embarrassed by Otis. Moving to Monday nights during the WWE Draft could provide the former Tag Team Champions a fresh start and the chance to redeem themselves. However, there are far bigger and fresher acts on RAW that command more attention.

The Miz and John Morrison are below The Hurt Business and RETRIBUTION in the pecking order for heel teams. Their best chance of becoming stars on RAW is if they split, possibly with one of them holding the Money in the Bank briefcase.

While that sounds promising for Miz and Morrison, they will probably remain as fodder for more prominent Superstars. They are pretty reliable in that role. But with that being said, The Miz and John Morrison are capable of so much more in WWE.