5 Superstars who shouldn't have changed brands in the WWE Draft 2021

The WWE Draft of 2021 is officially in the books after two big days on both SmackDown and RAW. While the WWE Draft is normally favorable towards one brand, this year, it has been relatively well-balanced.

There were rumors that the TV networks requested WWE to treat RAW and SmackDown equally and not favor one brand. While WWE has often favored RAW as the flagship brand of the company since its inception, the broadcast money that FOX pays for SmackDown has changed the company's top priority.

Even then, there were some moves that were slightly questionable. Admittedly, this wasn't the worst WWE Draft by any means. WWE set up the tone of both brands for the coming year, and it will be interesting to see how it plays out. This list focuses on moves that shouldn't have been made in the WWE Draft this year:

#5. Becky Lynch - Moved to RAW in the WWE Draft

From a storyline perspective, it makes sense that Becky Lynch is back on RAW. When she took a hiatus from WWE in 2020, she vacated the RAW Women's Championship.

In that sense, she was considered the uncrowned champion while Asuka dominated the RAW Women's division for close to a year. When Lynch returned at SummerSlam 2021, she instantly defeated SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair to capture the title.

It was a big return, and although she ideally should have targeted the RAW Women's division, The Man on SmackDown made a lot of sense. After all, Becky Lynch has been one of WWE's biggest superstars since 2018.

Her run from 2019 to 2020 propelled her to being one of the company's biggest stars, and that's what SmackDown has generally been getting because of the mammoth $200 million a year deal with FOX.

However, while being the SmackDown Women's Champion, Becky Lynch was moved to RAW in the WWE Draft. There's no doubt that she will do well whichever brand that she is a part of, but if WWE wanted to make SmackDown's women's division feel as big as possible, they should have stuck with Lynch on the brand.

Moreover, the entire swapping of titles concept seems to have been better kept to last year when The New Day and Street Profits had to exchange titles following the 2020 Draft to the opposite brands.

The same could happen this year with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair, who now hold the opposite brand's titles. Becky Lynch should have stayed on SmackDown in this year's WWE Draft.

