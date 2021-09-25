5 tag teams that could be split up during the WWE Draft 2021

The WWE Draft 2021 begins in less than a week, with the entire roster being put on the deck for either RAW or SmackDown to pick up.

While a lot of superstars will likely remain on their current brand, both shows are expected to acquire many new faces. This freshening up of WWE's roster is required.

Among the superstars moving brands, we can expect a few tag teams to split up in the process. Last year, multiple tandems ended their association through the WWE Draft. Heavy Machinery and The New Day were prime examples, although the latter is now back together.

The same thing can happen, with a few teams breaking up during the WWE Draft 2021. Some teams have run their course, while others seem unthinkable as separate acts.

Here are five tag teams that could be split up by the WWE Draft 2021.

#5 Could Rey and Dominik Mysterio be split up by the WWE Draft 2021?

At first glance, the company splitting up Rey and Dominik Mysterio seems unfathomable. But it could be a way to progress their ongoing story on SmackDown. Dominik's singles career has barely gotten going and has cited his father as the reason behind his recent losses to Sami Zayn.

The young star could get drafted to RAW during the WWE Draft 2021, following which he gets the shock of losing his mentor. Alternatively, a move to the Red brand for Dominik Mysterio might even lead to a heel turn.

The father-son duo can then face off in a RAW vs. SmackDown match at Survivor Series, leading to Rey Mysterio's ultimate retirement.

#4 Is it time for T-Bar and Mace to go their separate ways?

The team of T-Bar and Mace is simply residual from one of the worst factions in the company's history - RETRIBUTION. Both superstars could do well, but their current names and gimmicks have kept them saddled.

The two powerhouses may get separated during the WWE Draft 2021, leading to a fresh start for both men. Dominik Dijakovic is a fantastic wrestler, but nobody can take him seriously with a name like T-Bar. A move away from Mace would do his career the world of good.

The former NXT star could be one of the biggest success stories of the WWE Draft 2021.

Edited by Kaushik Das