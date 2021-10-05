5 Superstars who are free agents after the WWE Draft 2021

Following two nights of insane shuffling, the WWE Draft is over for yet another year. RAW and SmackDown look wildly different, but there are still a few Superstars who did not move to either brand.

WWE drafted stars throughout the past few days, beginning on SmackDown and ending after RAW. However, some current stars remain free agents. Whether it was through injury or storyline purposes, they were not a part of the WWE Draft 2021.

This does open the door for surprise appearances for most of these names once they return, as WWE will want to maximize on their comebacks.

While there are a few more, here are five Superstars who are free agents now that the WWE Draft 2021 has concluded. This list will mainly focus on full-time stars, with one key exception and an NXT name who declared themselves one.

#5 Brock Lesnar declared himself as a free agent on Night One of the WWE Draft

While he is not a full-time star, Brock Lesnar was eligible for the WWE Draft. This is unlike other part-timers like Goldberg and John Cena, who are around for much lesser anyway.

Paul Heyman vigorously attempted to figure out where he was going and supposedly played a role in making him a free agent. Well, at least according to The Beast Incarnate. Lesnar thanked Heyman for making him a free agent, which caused some tension between him and The Bloodline.

It remains to be seen what Roman Reigns will do with his special counsel, should he be proven guilty of secretly working with Brock Lesnar. Following their Universal Championship match at Crown Jewel, the former UFC fighter has free reign to go wherever he wants.

He has several exciting opponents on either brand, especially on RAW. Lesnar might even win the WWE Championship before WrestleMania 38 if he fails to defeat Reigns. But for now, the eight-time WWE world champion will be on SmackDown until Crown Jewel.

