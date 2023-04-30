WWE Draft 2023 Night 2: 5 NXT superstars most likely to switch brands

WWE Draft 2023 will continue on Monday Night Raw on May 1, 2023. As mentioned by Triple H while announcing the rules of WWE Draft 2023, there are certain WWE NXT Superstars who are eligible for Draft 2023.

As of now, Indi Hartwell, Alba Fyre, Isla Dawn, Apollo Crews, Von Wagner, JD McDonagh and Zoey Stark have been called up to the main roster from NXT. Undoubtedly, it is expected that Night 2 of WWE Draft 2023 will feature certain NXT names as well.

On the list of Superstars expected to switch to the main roster in WWE Draft 2023 - #5 Grayson Waller

Grayson Waller is highly anticipated to be one of the NXT Superstars who will be called up to the main roster in Night 2 of WWE Draft 2023. He has climbed the ladder at NXT, and made an impression on the fans. Even WWE Hall of Famer Booker T wants to see him on the main roster.

Grayson Waller went up against current NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes at Spring Breakin’ in a losing effort. Hence, Waller isn’t even tied up with a storyline or rivalry in NXT!

#4 Bron Breakker

Bron Breakker is absolutely ready to dominate the main roster. He has showcased the skills necessary to be a part of the main roster. WWE Draft 2023 could be his chance to make the switch from NXT to either Raw or SmackDown.

Breakker does showcase the ability to be a champion. But he has to work his way up to a storyline with the champion, and several notable Superstars are already standing in the way.

#3 Pretty Deadly

WWE NXT tag team Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) have been on NXT and NXT UK, and earned the championships on both. They even went up against The New Day from the main roster.

The dynamic duo battled Tony D’Angelo and Stacks at NXT Spring Breakin’ but couldn’t capture the victory. Furthermore, they were written off NXT TV by being dumped in a river. This means there’s no rivalry keeping them bound to the Gold and Black brand!

#2 Cora Jade

WWE officials have been impressed with Jade’s recent performance. Jade even received a taste of the main roster when she traveled to Rosemont, Illinois for Monday Night Raw to compete in a pre-taped match.

Furthermore, if Bron Breakker moves to the main roster, there’s a possibility Jade will move given WWE often puts couples under the same brand. Additionally, Breakker and Jade have the ability to be the “it” couple of WWE!

#1 Cameron Grimes

Even though Grimes hasn’t been part of NXT all of 2023, it still doesn’t take away the fact that he has made an impression on WWE fans and officials!

Furthermore, he posted a physical transformation picture of himself on social media, probably a hint that he’s been silently preparing for the main roster!

It will be interesting to see which NXT superstars will jump to the main roster in the second part of the WWE Draft.

Which NXT superstar do you think will be drafted to the main roster? Sound off in the comment section below.

