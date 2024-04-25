WWE Draft 2024: 3 signs Roman Reigns will leave SmackDown after 5 years

The 2024 WWE Draft will begin on this week's episode of SmackDown and conclude on the RAW before the Backlash Premium Live Event next week.

The biggest name in the talent pool for the first night of the WWE Draft on SmackDown is Roman Reigns, who has been away from action since his massive loss to Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL.

Here are three signs that indicate that Roman Reigns will leave SmackDown for RAW in the 2024 WWE Draft:

#3. The WWE Draft has left RAW without a major star

Cody Rhodes subtly confirmed over a week ago during his promo on RAW in Canada that it was one of his last shows on the red brand. WWE has confirmed that champions will be protected in the Draft. This means that the Undisputed WWE Champion will become exclusive to SmackDown.

Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns are the biggest stars in WWE currently. With The American Nightmare moving to SmackDown, the Stamford-based promotion needs The Tribal Chief on RAW to balance the star power of its major brands.

WWE needs to satisfy both of its broadcast partners. FOX will be satisfied with Cody Rhodes on SmackDown, but USA Network will likely want Roman Reigns on RAW in return.

#2. WWE RAW will move to Netflix in 2025

WWE RAW's broadcasting deal with USA Network will expire at the end of this year, and the show will move to Netflix in January 2025.

The Stamford-based promotion's deal with Netflix is one of the biggest broadcasting deals in its rich history, and it is expected to introduce pro wrestling to a whole new audience.

Roman Reigns and The Bloodline have presented what many fans describe as "cinema" on SmackDown since his return in the summer of 2020. The storyline also attracted many casual viewers. During The Tribal Chief's record-shattering 1316-day reign as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, the promotion sold out huge stadiums and experienced a massive ratings boost on SmackDown.

The Tribal Chief moving to the red brand in the WWE Draft is likely because he is the biggest name who can represent the company when it moves to a huge platform like Netflix next year.

#1. The Roman Reigns/Cody Rhodes saga is over

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes' rivalry began over the Undisputed WWE Universal Title when The American Nightmare won his first Royal Rumble Match last year.

In 2023, The Tribal Chief came out on top, and this year, Rhodes finally ended his historic reign at WrestleMania XL.

WWE would want to keep the two stars separate and book them in fresh feuds. Roman Reigns dominated the whole SmackDown roster for the past five years, and moving to RAW would allow him to cross paths with a whole new roster of stars.

When Reigns returns, he will be involved in the ongoing Bloodline storyline, which would have nothing to do with Rhodes, who can also defend his title against new faces following the 2024 WWE Draft.